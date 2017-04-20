Missing 83-year-old woman found safe in Yakima County

UPDATE: Family members of Lunetta M. Hinzman contacted deputies late Wednesday night saying she had been located in her car on a rural road in Yakima County. She is in good health and family members traveled to her location to bring her home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 83-year-old woman.

Deputies said Lunetta M. Hinzman was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. when she checked herself out of Brookdale Vancouver Orchards Assisted Living Facility located at 10011 Northeast 118th Avenue.

According to deputies, Hinzman checked herself out to go bowling at Hazel Dell Lanes but never arrived.

Hinzman left the assisted living facility in her dark blue 2001 Buick Park Avenue. The vehicle has a Washington license plate DP432111, which is a disabled license plate.

Deputies described Hinzman as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 156 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and wears "coke bottle" style glasses. It is not known what type of clothing she was wearing.

Family members said that Hinzman is starting to show signs of memory loss and may have forgotten how to get home. She is on daily medications, but none that are life sustaining.

If you see Hinzman or her vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

