Former Seahawks player, WSU Cougar Steve Broussard hired as head coach at Fort Vancouver

After a nine-year NFL career, his final four spent playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Steve Broussard is now the head coach of the Fort Vancouver High School football team.

The 50-year-old father of three spent last season as an assistant on the staff at Camas' Union High School.

Since retiring from the NFL back in 1998, Broussard has been living a nomadic coaching lifestyle on high school and college staffs, including Portland State, his alma mater Washington State University, Arizona State, and most recently at UCLA.

Growing up in South-Central Los Angeles, the 1989 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year just wants to change lives and have a positive impact on the kids at Fort Vancouver.

"It's not about football. It's about the lessons you learn. The thing that my coach told me is stuff that sticks to my head about teamwork. About holding yourself accountable. About being accountable. About being on time. About not making excuses and working hard. You have to train yourself in your heart and your mind and say, 'hey I have the passion, I want to do it, and mentally can I do it on a consistent basis.' For me personally, I think it's about celebrating those small successes and when you celebrate the small successes then you continue to build on those," said Broussard.

There is no where to go but up for Fort Vancouver, winning just one game a season ago. No more than two victories a year for the past decade in the 3A Greater St. Helens League.

