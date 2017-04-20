Volunteers meet at two separate locations to search for missing Camas teen

Cole Burbank who was last seen on April 13. (KPTV)

Volunteers from all over the region united in two separate locations Wednesday to search for Cole Burbank who vanished nearly a week ago.

Police say the 16-year-old was last spotted in the halls of Clark College where he was taking a class.

While the volunteers are not professionals, they are parents from all over Clark County and view Burbank as one of their own.

"I would hope that if God forbid I was in the same situation as his family is, the community would step up and help," Teresa Cole said.

According to investigators, they have used every resource to come up with a clue that will lead them to Burbank. That includes the latest technology, checking phone tips and searching in heavily wooded areas.

The volunteers, for the most part, did not know one another. Still, their bond was strong. They also had an encouraging message for the Burbank family.

"We're trying, we're trying Michelle," Lauree Placencia said.

"Have faith and don't give up hope," another volunteer continued. "We're praying and we're there to support you in any way we can."

Investigators urge volunteers to call 911 if they find anything that can aid them in finding Burbank.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.