A Salem man says he caught three women trying to steal from his property, and he was able to snap a few photos of the suspects before they ran away.

Polk County deputies said the victim was driving by his property Wednesday morning when he spotted a parked vehicle. The victim then parked his car behind the vehicle, blocking it in.

The victim saw the three women and took photos of them before they ran away. One suspect was caught and detained.

After posting the photos of the suspects, a second suspect was quickly spotted and arrested.

A few neighbors heard about the crime and say they're surprised everyone hasn't been caught yet.

"I hope that's pretty unusual, it sounds unusual but it's tough times economically and people might do things that they might not usually do, I hope it's not a trend in the community," said Jennifer Spring.

Deputies are still looking for the third suspect, who has been identified as Stephanie Borchers.

If you know the whereabouts of Borchers, you're asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

