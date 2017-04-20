Crews briefly close Broadway Bridge after malfunction during bridge lift

Road crews were forced to close the Broadway Bridge Thursday morning after a malfunction left the bridge stuck in the lifted position.

Multnomah County officials said the malfunction occurred earlier Thursday morning while the bridge was opening for a ship.

Crews were quickly on site and were able to repair the bridge shortly before 7 a.m.

Drivers should still expect delays during the morning commute.

