Firefighters battle duplex fire in Cornelius - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters battle duplex fire in Cornelius

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Cornelius FD Courtesy: Cornelius FD
CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

Fire crews responded to a duplex fire in Cornelius Thursday morning.

The Cornelius Fire Department said they were called to the scene at North Clark Court and 29th Avenue around 8:10 a.m.

Crews said the fire was visible from both ends of the two-story duplex.

Firefighters said everyone was able to get out of the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.