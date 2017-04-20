Firefighters battle duplex fire in Cornelius

Fire crews responded to a duplex fire in Cornelius Thursday morning.

The Cornelius Fire Department said they were called to the scene at North Clark Court and 29th Avenue around 8:10 a.m.

Crews said the fire was visible from both ends of the two-story duplex.

Firefighters said everyone was able to get out of the house and no injuries were reported.

N. Clark Ct. duplex fire update - fire is under control, no injuries reported, heavy damage to both sides of duplex. pic.twitter.com/Kd4DAJbsNk — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) April 20, 2017

@TVFR crew from North Plains working on exterior wall to stop fire spread. We are also assisted by @ForestGroveFire & @HillsboroFire pic.twitter.com/Z6kkDHrXOi — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) April 20, 2017

The cause of the fire is unknown.

