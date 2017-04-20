MORE talks to ‘Genius’ stars Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Flynn

National Geographic is giving viewers an inside look at the life of theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

The magazine’s cable channel is debuting its first scripted series called “Genius.” The show tells the untold story behind one of the most famous scientists in the world.

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush plays Einstein in his older years while Johnny Flynn plays a younger Einstein.

Both spoke to MORE about their roles and what it was like playing such an iconic figure.

“Genius” will premiere on National Geographic on April 25.

