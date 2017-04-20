Inside look at ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Keller Auditorium - KPTV - FOX 12


Inside look at ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Keller Auditorium

The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “Jersey Boys” is now playing at the Keller Auditorium in downtown Portland.

The show tells the fascinating true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The musical group is behind hit songs from the 60s and 70s like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “December 1963.”

MORE got the chance to talk to the stars of the show.

“Jersey Boys” will be playing until Sunday. Get tickets at Portland.Broadway.com.  

