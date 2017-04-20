Deputies make arrest in Benton Co. death investigation

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the death investigation of a woman whose body was found outside of Alsea on Monday.

William Chase Hargrove, 27, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office also noted that the woman has been tentatively identified, but that identity has yet to be confirmed and next of kin have not yet been notified. Deputies said these efforts may still take several days.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing, with new evidence continuing to be examined.

The Benton County District Attorney's Office, Corvallis Police Department, Philomath Police Department, Oregon State Police, Albany Police Department, FBI and the Oregon Department of Justice have all worked with the sheriff’s office on this investigation.

