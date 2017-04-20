Sheriff: Heroin, meth seized in drug bust at motel near Kelso High School

Heroin and meth was seized in a drug bust at a motel room near Kelso High School, according to investigators.

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force, with the assistance of the Kelso Police Department and Washington Department of Corrections, served a search warrant at the Super 8 Motel in Kelso on Wednesday.

The motel is less than 400 feet from Kelso High School.

Investigators said 284 grams of heroin and 4.6 grams of methamphetamine were found in the room, along with $5,180 in cash.

Kenneth Kyllo, 53, of Woodland, and Thomas Wiggins, 31, of Longview, were arrested in the motel room.

They were both booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected in connection with this case.

