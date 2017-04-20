Parking committee asking to raise permit costs in NW Portland neighborhood

Drivers know it can be tough to find street parking in Portland, but one committee hopes to free up some space in the northwest part of the city by changing pricing on permits.

The idea is that if prices are higher not as many people will agree to pay for permits, thus freeing up space for everyone else who pays by the hour.

The Northwest Parking Advisory Committee is asking the Portland Bureau of Transportation to increase Zone M permit prices from $60 a year to $180.

That price increase would fund incentives for people who choose not to renew their permits, include $100 off a TriMet pass, a year-long membership to Biketown or a TriMet annual pass for half off.

The Zone M area includes Northwest 23rd Avenue, a part of the city where it is notoriously difficult to find parking.

Business managers and residents there told FOX 12 they are all for mass transit but say it's not a perfect solution.

“A lot of people have to commute pretty far like I do,” business manager Lisa Vu explained. “I go from Gresham, and like a small business owner, even though I manage, I can't carry inventory on the bus.”

“I own a car that's paid off, so I will probably pay the increase if I’m forced to do it, but certainly I would like to have my opinion heard and see if we can prevent this from happening all at once,” resident James Stanley added.

Anyone currently with a zone m permit would be able to renew their permits for the coming year, but those who choose not to renew them would be eligible for the incentives.

If approved, the new pricing would go into effect September 1.

