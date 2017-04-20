Celebrating our planet: Earth Day events in the Portland metro area

Saturday marks the 47th annual Earth Day, a day celebrating the world and all its natural wonders.

This year’s official international campaign by the Earth Day Network is focused on environmental and climate literacy.

For anyone in the Portland metro area interested in giving back to the planet or learning more about it, there are several local events planned for Earth Day.

Bushwacker Cider is holding a potluck with an Earth Day theme from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The cider shop, located at 1212 SE Powell Boulevard, is encouraging locally sourced ingredients and companies for the potluck food.

A plant care event is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for volunteers at Errol Heights in Milwaukie. Children are welcome, but they must be with an attentive adult.

OMSI is having several Earth Day events from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, including lectures and activities for kids.

Volunteers can join the Eco Crew at the Tryon Creek State Natural Area in southwest Portland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. This event requires an RSVP.

Free Geek, an electronics shop in east Portland, is celebrating its birthday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The shop opened on Earth Day in 2000 and sells environmentally friendly, refurbished electronics.

Beanstalk in northeast Portland is holding an Earth Day sidewalk sale 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The sale will benefit city schools.

Pacific Power is putting on its seventh annual Earth Day Clean Up 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Saturday. The clean up includes trash pickup and graffiti removal.

NiaStudio in downtown Portland is holding a dance celebration that will support elephant populations. The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

Portland Hawthorne Hostel has planned a tour and clean-up of sustainable stormwater solutions in the area Saturday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available at the hostel afterward.

Portland Brewing in northwest Portland is combining exercise and beer for a double Earth Day event: the Hoppy Earth Day Brew Fest. The Brew Fest begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, and tickets can be purchased online for $15 or $20 at the door. A ticket includes 10 beer samples and a commemorative Brew Fest pint glass. Before the Brew Fest is a 5k, which is a separate $30 upon registration. Proceeds from the back-to-back event will go to Oregon Brewshed Alliance.

For wine lovers, The Wine Cellar at 525 Northwest Saltzman Road is hosting an Earth Day wine class on sustainable viticulture 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

SomaSpace at 4050 Northeast Broadway Street is having an Earth Day workshop, which runs 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. It will focus on the planet’s four elements through music and dance.

Artichoke Music in southeast Portland is holding an Earth Day concert 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on all the events, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

