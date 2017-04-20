Police: Pedestrian hit by TriMet bus after running into NE Portl - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Pedestrian hit by TriMet bus after running into NE Portland traffic

A pedestrian was hit by a TriMet bus after running into traffic in northeast Portland, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Northeast 112th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a pedestrian unexpectedly ran into the roadway and was hit by an oncoming bus. Police said the bus driver was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.

Police believe the pedestrian was also hit by another vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.  

