Sidewalk on Interstate Bridge reopens after vandalism to safety gate

The sidewalk on the southbound span of the Interstate Bridge reopened Thursday morning after its second closure due to vandalism in the last month.

Damage to a safety gate was discovered Saturday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The gate protects the public during bridge lifts by closing the sidewalk to northbound pedestrians and bicyclists coming from Oregon on the southbound side of the bridge.

The sidewalk was also closed for a few days when the same gate was vandalized on March 31.

The sidewalk on the northbound bridge remained open to pedestrians and bicyclists during the southbound closures.

