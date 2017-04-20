Statewide felony warrant issued for S. Oregon shooting suspect

A statewide felony warrant has been issued for a southern Oregon shooting suspect.

Police are asking for the public's help locating 35-year-old Jacy Kevin McManus.

He is accused of shooting a 55-year-old man in the Wolf Cree area, about 18 miles north of Grants Pass in Josephine County, the morning of April 6.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Early Thursday morning, the Oregon State Police SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in Wolf Creek after receiving information that McManus was in the home.

McManus was not found, but another person was arrested at the scene.

McManus is from the Wolf Creek and Roseburg areas. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown hair that he may have recently shaved. He has blue eyes, a goatee and tattoos on the front of his shins and knuckles.

His shin tattoos say "white pride," according to police, with "pain" tattooed on his knuckles.

McManus was last known to be wearing a black Glendale High School Pirates hooded sweatshirt with tan or green pants.

It is believe that McManus could be armed and anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Oregon State Police dispatchers at 541-776-6111.

