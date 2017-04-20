Police: Woman looking at phone hit by train, seriously injured in Beaverton

A woman was hit by a freight train in Beaverton on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Lombard Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was believed to be looking at her phone and walking in the crosswalk against the railroad safety arms when she was hit by the train. Her injuries were described as life-threatening. Officers applied tourniquets to her injuries.

"That's pretty scary because I walk this intersection every day, I always look both ways. If you use headphones you have to pay attention to your surroundings," said Tiffany Bombino, who works nearby.

Witnesses said warning lights and pedestrian signals were active and the train's horn could be heard prior to the collision.

"You can always tell when a train is coming they have a lot of protection for pedestrians, alerts, and you can't hear, they have lights that go off," said Bombino.

TriMet WES Commuter Rail service was disrupted in the area, with shuttle buses serving stations between Hall-Nimbus and the Beaverton Transit Center. By 4 p.m., WES service had been restored.

"This is an extremely tragic incident and is a sobering reminder to all of us to be aware of our surroundings at all times," according to a Beaverton Police Department statement.

