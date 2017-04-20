Missing and endangered Clark Co. man found safe

UPDATE:

Harold Yu was found Thursday evening at a restaurant in Battle Ground. He is safe and has been reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man from the Battle Ground area.

Harold J Yu, 92, left his home just before noon Thursday in his car, a 2011 white Subaru Outback with Washington license ACW-7821.

Investigators believe Yu was possibly traveling to the Eugene area. Deputies are concerned because Yu has medical and memory loss issues.

Yu is described as an Asian man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 92 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Deputies ask that anyone who sees Harold J Yu please immediately call 911.

