Neighbors fearful after man set on fire at Happy Valley Denny’s

As deputies continue to search for the man who doused a Denny’s customer with gas and set him on fire, people who live near that restaurant are on edge.

The fire attack happened at the Denny’s located at 12101 Southeast 82nd Avenue, and right behind the restaurant is a neighborhood where people are very worried that this suspect is still on the loose.

As paramedics rushed the 69-year-old victim of the attack to the hospital Wednesday night, police say the suspect ran southbound on 82nd Avenue.

Neighbors behind the restaurant told FOX 12 they saw deputies circling the area with floodlights on, searching for him in yards and between houses.

People who have lived in the area for a while say they see police looking around the neighborhood for shoplifters from the mall and other petty criminals, but this situation is putting them on high alert.

“(I) keep my doors locked. The curtains are closed now, but a lot of times they’re open, and I kind of notice people going by, and I can see my neighbors’ houses,” neighborhood resident Kathy Scott said. “So I kind of keep an eye on them.”

“Hopefully they catch him soon,” neighbor Wendi Brown added. “We’ve got the kids around, so we really don’t want that kind of thing going on in the neighborhood. So it’s kind of scary.”

Deputies say the suspect in the attack is a light-skinned man in his mid to late-20s.

Deputies ask that anyone who knows anything about him or the attack to please call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949.

