Eagle items stolen from Woodland man who was killed in November; suspects sought

Numerous pieces of eagle memorabilia were stolen from a Woodland man who was killed last November and police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Donald "Donny" Howard, 62, was found dead in his home early in the morning of Nov. 22, 2016. His house on the 2000 block of Dahlia Street was burning and his body was discovered after firefighters put out the fire.

An autopsy determined Howard died of blunt force head injuries and the manner of death was a homicide.

On Thursday, the Woodland Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the investigation.

Detectives said knives, watches, lighters, jewelry and coins were stolen from the home at the time of Howard's death.

Investigators released images of some of the eagle-themed items Thursday.

A reward up to $3,000 is being offered for information in this case. Tips can be reported to Sgt. Brad Thurman of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092.

The city of Woodland is sponsoring the reward and will be the final arbiter of the amount and the number of rewards paid in this case.

