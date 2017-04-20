Surveillance video shows suspect wanted for setting man on fire at Clackamas Co. Denny's

Surveillance image of suspect accused of setting man on fire at Denny's restaurant. (Image released by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators have released surveillance images and video showing the wanted suspect accused of walking into a Denny's restaurant and setting a man on fire.

Emergency crews responded to the restaurant across from the Clackamas Town Center on the 12100 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect was seated at a booth near a 69-year-old man. Deputies said surveillance video showed the suspect dump liquid onto the victim and then toss a lit item at him.

A large flash resulted and the victim was critically injured.

Detectives released surveillance video of the suspect walking into the restaurant and taking a seat in a booth before the attack occurred.

UPDATE -- SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF SUSPECT: Sheriff's Office seeks tips following Denny's arson attack -- https://t.co/zLIVbc0vQc pic.twitter.com/uMrbQ71JvC — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 21, 2017

First responders said they could smell gasoline inside the building and on the victim.

Police did not release the name of the victim Thursday, but Leslie Kurtz and Kim Kurtz say their brother Scott Ranstrom is the man who was attacked. The sisters say they have started a GoFundMe account on his behalf.

A woman working nearby said her father is a manager at that Denny's and was working when the man was set on fire.

"He was in the back office, but he ran out just as they were putting him out," said Shelby Miller. "He doesn't really talk about his emotions, but you can tell that he's shaken up."

Workers and customers helped the victim and paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Deputies said the suspect ran southbound on 82nd Avenue.

Investigators said there was no indication the suspect knew the victim.

Robert Gilliland works at Stereo King next door and said his surveillance cameras caught a man matching the suspect's description running through his parking lot just before 9 p.m.

He's hopeful it will help lead to an arrest.

UPDATE -- ADDITIONAL SUSPECT PHOTOS: Sheriff's Office seeks tips following Denny's arson attack — https://t.co/zLIVbc0vQc pic.twitter.com/S7ggNqNL4m — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 20, 2017

The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s with a lighter-skinned complexion. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall with a medium to muscular build. He was wearing a black hat with a flat brim, a black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants with a black stripe and black shoes.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911. Anyone with additional information should contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.

