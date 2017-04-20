First "Fur-20 Sale" held by local rescue organizations, NVS Glassworks

One local shop is using the 4/20 holiday to help some furry friends find their forever home.

NVS Glassworks partnered with Oregon Dog Rescue and the Cat Adoption Team for their first annual "Fur-20 Sale" event.

Animals were on site for the adoption event so shoppers were able to consider taking something unexpected home with them.

"We're really excited to be here. We get to meet all their fun customers here. It's pretty neat to bring the dogs into their event," said Lindsey Quinn with Oregon Dog Rescue.

"This year it's for the animals and we're really excited to work with the Oregon Dog Rescue team and the Cat Adoption Team," said Josh Bergman, owner of NVS Glassworks.

The shops are donating a portion of their sales to the shelters, and they say they expect to donate between $3,500 and $4,500.

