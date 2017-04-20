Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson helps promote traffic safety in NE Portland

A Portland Timbers star is teaming up with the City of Portland to help kids learn about the importance of traffic safety.

Jake Gleeson and Timber Joey joined Commissioner Dan Saltzman to promote safe biking and walking to school on Wednesday.

The group met with students and parents at Scott Elementary School in northeast Portland and went for a walk.

Their goal was to identify where improvements are needed on city streets.

"We are out here with Vision Zero and helping these kids learn how to walk safely to school. The streets can be dangerous sometimes so want to make sure they get to A and B as safe as possible," said Gleeson.

Vision Zero is Portland's street safety initiative to end traffic deaths on city streets.

