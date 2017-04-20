Suspect accused of setting man on fire at Clackamas Co. Denny's arrested

Clackamas County deputies have arrested a suspect accused of walking into a Denny's restaurant Wednesday night and setting a man on fire.

Deputies arrested the man Thursday evening at a home in the area of Southeast 80th and Southeast Sunnyside Drive.

According to deputies, the suspect came outside of the home and was arrested without incident.

The suspect has been identified as DeShaun James Swanger, 24. Swanger does have a criminal history, according to CCSO.

Deputies say several people recognized Swanger from the surveillance pictures that were released.

Buck Sleight told FOX 12 he saw one of those pictures Thursday morning and called 911.

Sleight says he had once lived at the transitional home where Swanger was living. He adds the 24-year-old kept to himself and was quiet but kept his family away from Swanger.

Sleight says he now lives across the street from the home.

“It is disgusting to me, you know, hearing what happened to this elderly man,” Sleight said. “He did not deserve that so, I think anything they give him, he is going to get what he deserves.”

An hour after the arrest the sheriff’s office expressed relief that they had caught the man they were looking for.

“I have been doing this job for 23 years, and I can tell you right now this is, thank goodness unheard of, I mean this is tragic and you know our thoughts and prayers at the sheriff’s office are definitely with the victim,” CCSO Sgt. Brian Jensen said.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Denny's across from the Clackamas Town Center on the 12100 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect was seated at a booth near a 69-year-old man. Deputies said surveillance video showed the suspect dump liquid onto the victim and then toss a lit item at him. A large flash resulted and the victim was critically injured.

Police did not release the name of the victim Thursday, but Leslie Kurtz and Kim Kurtz say their brother Scott Ranstrom is the man who was attacked. The sisters say they have started a GoFundMe account on his behalf.

Swanger is set to appear in court Friday.

Investigators told FOX 12 that is 'highly likely" Swanger was involved in another gas-pouring case that took place at a nearby movie theater Sunday. No charges have been filed yet.

