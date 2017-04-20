OSU researchers capture video from the backs of Antarctic whales

Researchers at Oregon State University have a whale of a tale after attaching cameras with suction cups to the backs of some whales in Antarctica and capturing some truly incredible videos.

Researchers attached the cameras with speedometers to track how fast the minke and humpback whales can swim.

OSU Associate Professor Ari Friedlaender said not only is this kind of work fun, it is incredibly rewarding.

"Everything we see is new to us, and we're constantly impressed and amazed at the breadth of behaviors the animals have and the skill and the dexterity these animals have in their environment," he said.

Researchers say there were a lot of moving parts that went into the video, like getting the whales to cooperate and making sure their equipment worked properly.

They say by recording the video they have learned more about the ways that whales interact, how they feed and how they use their blow holes to break up the ice above them so they can breathe.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.