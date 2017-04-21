Family of man set on fire says he 'will never be the same again'

The family of a man who became the victim of a stranger-on-stranger crime when another man set him on fire said he will survive.

Deputies said the man was sitting at a Denny’s in Happy Valley Wednesday night when a stranger came in the restaurant, came up to where the man was sitting and set him on fire.

Although deputies have not confirmed the burn victim's identity, a woman named Leslie said her brother Scott, 69, was the man who was set on fire.

"He was just sitting there drinking coffee like he always does and messing with his computer,” Leslie said. "What they did to him is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life, and that’s my big brother." she continued.

Witnesses said they saw a man who deputies have identified as Deshaun Swanger, 24, pour gasoline on the victim in the booth and set him on fire.

Leslie cannot understand why anyone would deserve to have this happen to them, let alone her brother.

"He's a good guy he doesn’t deserve, and nobody, even if they’re a bad person, they don’t deserve to be burned like that,” she said.

According to deputies, people who saw the horrific scene tried to help the burning man. He was later taken to Legacy Emmanuel in critical condition.

Leslie said her brother no longer looks the same.

“He’s in horrible shape,” she said. “He doesn’t even look like him. His face is out to here, his lips are out to here."

Leslie believes that anyone that could assault someone this badly must have something wrong with them.

“It's not right what they did to him, his whole face is ruined, they burned him up really bad," she said. “What that person did to him is evil."

Leslie said she and her sister Kim have set up a GoFundme page for Scott, all with the hopes that others will see just how much he means to their family.

