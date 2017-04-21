Friday to bring warmest temperatures since November - KPTV - FOX 12

Friday to bring warmest temperatures since November

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It’s been a long time coming but Friday looks like it’s going to bring some beautiful and warm weather to the Portland metro.

Weather models are predicting temperatures in the low 70s with sunny skies and light winds.

FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri said it has been 161 days since temperatures were as warm as what they will be Friday. Nov. 10 was the last day temperatures reached 70 degrees.

The warm weather is not expecting to last long. Saturday a weak system is expected to move through, bringing showers and cooler conditions.

Despite Friday’s temperatures, Portlanders saw a small bout of extreme weather earlier in the week. Strong rain and hail plowed through the metro area Tuesday. 

