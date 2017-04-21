Portland gardeners work to repair lawns after harsh winter

Portland was finally hit with a spot of warm weather Friday and some local gardeners said they plan to take advantage of sunny skies.

Nicole Forbes of Dennis’ 7 Dees Garden Center in Portland said the lawns and landscapes in the area are in desperate need of some attention after several winter storms bombarded the metro area months ago.

“Our lawns and landscapes have really taken a beating this winter,” said Forbes. “Some winter recovery in the garden, as far as our landscape preparation goes, is really important to help it spring back quickly.”

Gardening experts recommend people fertilize their lawns before doing anything else.

Heavy rain as leached the nutrients out of the ground, making the lawns “not thirsty, but hungry.”

Forbes also said applying lime lawn treatments to the grass will improve the grass and help eliminate moss.

It is too early to plant warm season crops like tomatoes, but Forbes said cool season vegetables like lettuce, kale and peas can be planted into the ground now.

Although those with green thumbs can use Friday’s weather to get a start on their lawns, rain is expected to hit Saturday and continue through next week.

