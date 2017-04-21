Woman struck by train while looking at phone in Beaverton identified

The woman who was struck by a freight train in Beaverton Thursday was identified by police Friday morning.

Beaverton officers said 26-year-old Cindy Rodriguez of Beaverton had been walking in the crosswalk against the railroad safety arms at Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Lombard Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by the train.

Police believe she was looking at her phone at the time of the incident.

Both the train engineer and the conductor saw Rodriguez in the crosswalk and said they were doing everything they could to get her attention and stop the train, according to police.

The average freight train needs more than a mile to come to a stop once it has deployed emergency braking, according to railway experts.

Officers said Rodriguez is alive and being treated for her injuries, which were described as life-threatening Thursday.

Police said the cause of the collision appears to be distraction on the part of the victim.

Investigations revealed that all warning devices, including the rail crossing arms, were active before the victim entered the crosswalk. The train’s horns and bells were sounded and the conductor was on the walkway of the engine trying to get her attention.

