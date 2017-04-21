Person of interest in custody in death investigation at Motel 6 in SE Portland

Officers with the PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team were called in to assist detectives with a person of interest that may be connected to a death investigation at Motel 6. (KPTV)

A person of interest in a death investigation at a Motel 6 in southeast Portland was caught on a rooftop in a nearby neighborhood, according to police.

Police initially attempted to stop a stolen Ford Escape that was seen leaving the motel on the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 8:26 a.m. Friday.

A pursuit was called off due to the suspect's dangerous driving that posed a threat to the public, according to police.

Officers who remained at the Motel 6 became aware of a person found dead inside a room. Police called the death suspicious and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

The stolen vehicle was later found in a yard on the 4000 block of Southeast 51st Avenue, but the driver was not located.

At around 1:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report a suspicious person running through a yard on the 5200 block of Francis Street.

Based on the description provided to 911 dispatchers, officers believed the suspicious person was likely the driver of the stolen car and a person of interest in the motel death investigation.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist in locating the person of interest.

SERT officers found the person on the roof of a building on the 5200 block of Southeast Center Street. The person was taken into custody without further incident.

The medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the body found at the hotel over the weekend to determine the person's identity and the manner and cause of death.

No other details were released about the investigation Friday evening.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Bryan Steed at 503-823-0395, Bryan.Steed@portlandoregon.gov.

