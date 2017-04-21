Police searching for man caught on camera stealing makeup from C - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for man caught on camera stealing makeup from Corvallis shop

Surveillance images released by Corvallis PD Surveillance images released by Corvallis PD
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man caught on camera stealing makeup from a Corvallis business.

The theft occurred at Ulta on Northwest 9th Street on April 14.

On Friday, the Corvallis Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect with the products in his hands.

Police said he stole a "large amount" of makeup from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Jeremy Parrish at 541-766-6924.

