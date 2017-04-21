Police arrest man accused of twice breaking into Oregon City Car Wash

Police arrested a man accused of breaking into the Oregon City Car Wash twice in one week.

Oregon City police were notified Thursday that Portland Police Bureau officers had arrested 23-year-old William Kelly III on an outstanding warrant.

Kelly was under investigation for multiple crimes in Oregon City, including two burglaries.

The first burglary occurred at Oregon City Car Wash on the 2200 block of Beavercreek Road on March 11.

Police said the suspect forced his way into the office when the business was closed and opened a safe. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect broke into the car wash again on March 18, but he was unable to steal anything the second time.

Kelly was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

