Scam callers claiming to represent DMV targeting people in Oregon

People in Oregon are receiving calls from scammers claiming to represent the DMV.

The scammers claim DMV fees are owed and insist on immediate payment, sometimes threatening arrest or a lawsuit.

The scammers ask for payment by wire transfer or prepaid debit card. They may also ask for personal information like social security or bank account numbers.

In some cases, the phone numbers they use appear to be from a real DMV office.

In addition to telephone calls, the crooks have also used email, social media and text messages.

The Oregon DMV wants to remind people that real DMV workers will never call customers to request unpaid fees. The DMV sends that information by mail.

The DMV is actually not able to accept payments by phone, wire transfer or prepaid card. The DMV asks for payment by check sent through the mail or online at OregonDMV.com.

DMV workers will also never threaten arrest or lawsuits.

The Oregon Department of Justice has information on protecting yourself from scams at: doj.state.or.us.

