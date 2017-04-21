Vancouver police searching for missing and endangered woman

Investigators say Joelle Emerson was wearing this green hooded jacket at the time of her disappearance. (Vancouver Police Department)

Update: Vancouver Police said Joelle has been found safe.

The family of 35-year-old Joelle Emerson reported her missing to police Thursday, and officers consider her at risk due to her mental condition.

Emerson is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with blue eyes and short red hair. She was seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing black pants and a green jacket with a hood at the time of her disappearance.

The public is asked to call Vancouver police if they see Emerson. If anyone has made contact with her over the last few days and has possible information connected to her disappearance, they are asked to contact Detective David Jensen at 360-772-2205.

