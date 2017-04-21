Motorcyclist from Canby dies after being hit by SUV on I-5 in Ridgefield

A motorcyclist died after being hit by an SUV on Interstate 5 in Ridgefield on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 14 at 11:11 a.m.

Washington State Patrol reported that Larry R. Delker, 67, of Canby, was driving his 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on the highway when he was hit from behind by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee towing a boat on a trailer.

Investigators said Delker was slowing down for traffic in the right lane, but the 69-year-old man driving the SUV failed to slow down behind him.

The cause of the crash was identified as inattention by the SUV driver, according to Washington State Patrol. The driver of the SUV was not injured and police said charges are pending.

The SUV was towed from the scene.

