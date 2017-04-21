Search still on for chase suspect who tried to run over deputy in Washington Co.

A suspect is still on the run Friday night after leading Washington County deputies on a chase through the Cedar Mill area, ramming a deputy's car before trying to run over him and causing the deputy to fire back.

Neighbors were on edge as the sound of gunfire echoed through the streets. Deputies are asking folks to keep their eyes open for the suspect vehicle, a tan Hyundai Elantra that was spray painted black.

The residents were still shaken Friday evening and told FOX 12 this all could have ended a lot worse.

Just spoke with a guy who says he heard a car screech through the neighborhood, gun shots then tires squealing. pic.twitter.com/hBXQFuqbLK — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 22, 2017

Aaron Flett said the incident shocked the usually serene area around 4:15 p.m.

"It is super quiet up here," he said. "(I) heard a car come screaming around the corner peeled out and took off high speed down the road."

Deputies were hot on the tail of a car driven by a man who would not stop for police. After a chase, the suspect came to a stop.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect's car, but a sheriff's office spokesman said the suspect then attempted to run over the deputy.

The deputy fired shots at the vehicle, but it was not immediately known if the suspect or the suspect's car were hit.

"We heard a couple of gunshots, and I am assuming the same car peeled out and came burning out the same direction and went out this way," Flett recalled.

Jamie Gore and her kids were visiting a friend when the incident happened, but she said her children had been in the street just moments before.

"Oh my gosh! He has a gun, the police officer has his gun pointed, and all the sudden, pow-pow. Two quick loud shots,” she recalled. "Had this happened a minute earlier, all my kids were out in the street, I mean after everything happened I had to go get their backpacks out of the middle of the street."

Several streets over, the deputy’s car who was involved in the shooting sits stopped. Jeremy Wu shot video of the scene moments after deputies called off the chase, and said the damage to the car was clearly seen.

"The front of his car is like scrapped up, there is like a black marking from the car that,” he said.

Deputies questioned many of the neighbors, and while law enforcement is searching for the suspect, residents of the area are looking for peace of mind.

"The first thing he asked me when he got out of the car was if I had seen a black vehicle and I said no I didn't," Gore said. "Some kind of closure, that would be nice because people are pretty startled."

Wash Co. Deputies are looking for a tan Hyundai Elantra that was possibly spray painted black. Suspect is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/aVK0h1lfBJ — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 22, 2017

Deputies told FOX 12 the driver is likely a white or Asian male in his late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

