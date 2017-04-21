Salem man sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving into crowd - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem man sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving into crowd after bar fight

Logan Alphonso Boucher, jail booking photo Logan Alphonso Boucher, jail booking photo
A Salem man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving a car into a crowd of people after a fight at a bar.

Logan Alphonso Boucher, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted aggravated murder, second-degree assault and tampering with a witness on April 10.

Police said he was arrested in January after a fight spilled out of the Shack Bar & Grill on Broadway Street Northeast.

Boucher got into a car, circled the crowd a few times and then drove into them, according to investigators.

A 51-year-old woman and two 22-year-old men were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The woman was seriously injured, according to police.

Boucher drove away and was arrested two days later.

Along with charges in connection with the incident outside the bar, police said Boucher was also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

