Adult, two children on bikes hit by semi near Tualatin Valley Hwy in Beaverton

An adult and two children were hit by a semi in Beaverton on Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard at 5:10 p.m.

Police said the truck driver was turning into a parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection from southbound Murray Boulevard when the collision occurred.

The children are around 8 and 10 years old, according to police. Officers said it appears there were no major injuries in connection with the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This story was updated to correct the number of people hit, after firefighters initially reported it was one child involved in the crash.

