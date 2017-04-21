Portlanders enjoy bright and sunny Friday outside

The relief on faces was clear Friday as local residents finally had a break from a rainy season that just won’t quit, and even though it may be short-lived, Portlanders didn't want to miss it.

The rest of the world may think rose city residents are crazy, but nearing 70 degrees after the winter they have experienced meant Friday saw fountain weather.

Rebekah Lusko brought her 3-year-old son Lyon to the Salmon Street Springs, where he couldn’t wait to splash around even though the water is pretty chilly.

“When the sun was out today and we heard that the fountain was open, he couldn’t wait. He was so excited,” she said. “It’s sad that it rains all the time, but these sunny days make up for everything. It’s the reason why I love Portland so much is because of beautiful days like this.”

There was a sea of people along the Portland waterfront Friday afternoon, soaking up the sunshine for the first time in a long time.

“It’s a relief,” Laura Milne said. “It’s been a tough, tough winter and this is sort of like medicine. Everybody’s out on the street, and then Mount Hood right there in the background, it’s just stunning.”

It’s also stunning to think about how long Portlanders have waited for this kind of weather. Temperatures had not been this high since November, and after a winter literally flooded with rain, most local residents weren’t about to miss the bright and sunny day.

“I said let’s go, we can’t waste it,” Melanie Johnson said. “Today I am off from work, and the sun is shining and the weather is warm, and we are so thankful to be outside.”

It is Portland in the springtime, though, so don’t get used to clear skies. There is a chance for thunderstorms and showers every day for the next week, so make sure to enjoy the sunshine when you can.

