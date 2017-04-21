Parents of missing Camas teen issue statement on search - KPTV - FOX 12

Parents of missing Camas teen issue statement on search

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) -

The parents of a missing 16-year-old Camas teenager have made a public statement hoping for their son's safe return.

Police say Cole Burbank was last seen at Camas High School last Thursday, but his family and friends say Cole was actually last seen at Clark College where he attended classes.

Friday afternoon, his parents made a statement pleading for Cole’s safe return, regardless of why he has been gone.

"Whatever situation you're in, we are ready for you to return and follow your heart with music,” his father Matt Burbank said. “We are praying and trusting God. We love you so much, Cole."

The parents say the best way to support the search effort is to visit the search party Facebook page.

