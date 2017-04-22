Vehicle of missing Camas teen found in Chehalis, unidentified body found inside

Officers say Cole Burbank was last seen leaving Camas High School Thursday morning in his Honda Accord. (Camas Police Department)

The Camas Police Department is reporting that the vehicle belonging to a missing Camas teen was found early Friday evening and that an unidentified body was inside.

The 2010 black Honda Accord was located in a shopping center parking lot in Chehalis, Washington.

Police say 16-year-old Cole Burbank was last seen at Camas High School last Thursday, but his family and friends say Cole was actually last seen at Clark College where he attended classes.

The body found in the car is described as a young adult male and has been released to the Lewis County Coroner for identification.

The discovery happened just hours after Burbank’s parents made a public plea for their son to return home.

