Hillsboro police looking for possible car prowlers in Orenco neighborhood

Hillsboro police are asking people in the Orenco neighborhood to be on the lookout for suspected car prowlers, who were caught on camera trying to find an easy target.

Last Friday, Kayla Ebert says the suspected prowlers made their way through her cul-de-sac on Northeast Saddle Court. Unfortunately for her, she had left her car doors unlocked.

Ebert says someone then opened her car doors and made off with several items.

"You forget about the value of the objects you keep in your car," Ebert said. "It is a very violating feeling knowing someone has kind of gone through your car."

Ebert adds, she knows it is best to lock your car at night even in a quiet neighborhood but says it was just one of those things that likely slipped her mind.

Two houses away, home security video shows two people pulling on door handles looking for an unlocked car. With a closer look, Ebert says there are signs her car had already been hit.

"She is holding my purse, and he has my makeup bag and is wearing my climbing bag," Ebert said.

Ebert estimates the prowler got away with close to $1,000 worth of stuff and documents that could have compromised her identity.

"It is very unnerving to have it happen to you especially in your own driveway while you are sleeping in your house not 100 feet away," Ebert said.

She adds the likelihood of getting her stuff back is slim to none but wants others to be on the lookout so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"From now on we are locking the garage. We actually got our own security camera's so we will have those up and watching," Ebert said.

Anyone who may have seen anything or know anything about these car prowls is asked to call Hillsboro police.

