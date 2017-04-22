Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday night, according to the West Linn Police Department.

Police said someone called just after 10:15 p.m. to report an armed and suicidal man on Long Street near Clark.

Investigators said the man confronted police with a gun, and an officer shot him.

Police said he died at the scene.

West Linn Police have not released the man’s name.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

