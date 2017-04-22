Motorcyclist killed in crash in SE Portland

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Southeast 37th and Powell late Friday night, according to Portland Police.

Investigators believe just after 11:40 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading east on Powell at a high speed, when he crashed into a truck that was turning south onto 37th.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews investigated.

