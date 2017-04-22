Third arrest made in connection with deadly Holladay Park shooting

A third arrest has been made in connection with a teen’s murder at a Holladay Park last week.

Portland Police said Friday night, officers arrested 19-year-old Miguel Thompson during a traffic stop near the Lloyd Center Mall.

Thompson is the third person to be arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr.

Gresham Police found Scott with a gunshot wound at the park last Tuesday.

Thompson and 18-year-old Kole Tabian Jones are facing murder charges.

Another suspect, Malique Kennerly-Hicks is facing robbery charges.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.