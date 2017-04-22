Crews respond to crash on Hwy 47 near Gaston - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to crash on Hwy 47 near Gaston

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Crews are responding to a major crash on Highway 47 and Patton Road near the city of Gaston, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

The highway was closed for awhile, but it has since reopened.

There's no word on how badly anyone was injured.

