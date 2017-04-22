Missing Vancouver woman found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Vancouver woman found safe

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver Police said 35-year-old Joelle Emerson was found safe Saturday morning after seeking the assistance of family.

The Vancouver Police Department would like to thank the community for their vigilance and numerous tips they received.

