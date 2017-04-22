Portland Timbers take on Vancouver Whitecaps at home - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Timbers take on Vancouver Whitecaps at home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Timbers are getting ready to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at home Saturday afternoon.

The Timbers are coming off a loss against Sporting Kansas City 1-0 last weekend.

Kickoff at Providence Park is at 1 p.m.

You can catch the game on Fox 12 and watch our pregame show starting at 12:30 p.m.

