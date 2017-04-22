Woman killed at Motel 6 in SE Portland identified

Officers with the PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team have been called in to assist detectives with a person of interest that may be connected to today's death investigation at the Motel 6. (Portland Police Bureau)

Portland Police have released the name of the victim killed at a Motel 6 in Southeast Portland.

According to the Oregon State Medical Examiner, Valerie Johnson, 42, of Portland died of strangulation Friday.

Police initially attempted to stop a stolen Ford Escape that was seen leaving the motel on the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 8:26 a.m. Friday.

A pursuit was called off due to the suspect's dangerous driving that posed a threat to the public, according to police.

Officers who remained at the Motel 6 became aware of a person found dead inside a room. Police called the death suspicious and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Police later arrested 31-year-old Joshua Carlson in the 5200 block of southeast Center Street just after 1:30 p.m Friday afternoon.

Carlson now faces charges of murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, according to Portland Police.

