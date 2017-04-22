Woman killed at Motel 6 in SE Portland identified - KPTV - FOX 12

Officers with the PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team have been called in to assist detectives with a person of interest that may be connected to today's death investigation at the Motel 6. (Portland Police Bureau) Officers with the PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team have been called in to assist detectives with a person of interest that may be connected to today's death investigation at the Motel 6. (Portland Police Bureau)
Mugshot: Joshua Carlson Mugshot: Joshua Carlson
Portland Police have released the name of the victim killed at a Motel 6 in Southeast Portland.

According to the Oregon State Medical Examiner, Valerie Johnson, 42, of Portland died of strangulation Friday.

Police initially attempted to stop a stolen Ford Escape that was seen leaving the motel on the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 8:26 a.m. Friday.

A pursuit was called off due to the suspect's dangerous driving that posed a threat to the public, according to police.

Officers who remained at the Motel 6 became aware of a person found dead inside a room. Police called the death suspicious and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Police later arrested 31-year-old Joshua Carlson in the 5200 block of southeast Center Street just after 1:30 p.m Friday afternoon.

Carlson now faces charges of murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, according to Portland Police.

