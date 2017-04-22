Thousands march in downtown Portland to defend science

For thousands in Portland, this Earth Day meant getting outside and taking the streets.

"We are here today because we believe science does shape our future,” said Lauren Stump.

It’s called the March for Science.

Portland is just one of hundreds of marches taking places across the nation, pushing back against legislators and policy makers that protestors said are ignoring facts and research.

The marches are billed as political but non-partisan. Organizers said it’s an effort to support science and evidence-based research.

"Well, global warming is number one,” said Nathan Cervantes.

"Science is very important and we need to definitely steer closer to it and not farther away from it,” said Christina Redl.

Besides politics, they said it’s also about celebrating an important field on a day people celebrate the earth.

"The turnout is really great,” said Redl.

"I think this is a great sign that people care about science,” said Kathy Moyd.

Portland’s march also had music, booths, and a handful of speakers.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.