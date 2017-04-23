Clark Co. Deputies investigating motel robbery

Clark County Deputies are investigating a robbery at a Motel in Hazel Dell.

Deputies responded to the Value Motel, located on Northeast 78th Street on Saturday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a man reported being assaulted in his room, before being tied up and all of his property stolen.

A blue 2002 Ford Ranger was also taken. Deputies said it has a Washington license plate B35076K.

If you find the pickup truck, call 911.

The suspect or suspects have not been found, and should be considered dangerous.

Deputies said the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.